Mike Posner Drops Surprise 16-Track Project "Keep Going": Stream

Kevin Goddard
October 09, 2019 15:56
Keep Going
Mike Posner

Featuring Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Elohim and more.


Well look what we have here! To commemorate his arrival in California while on his walk across America, which began in New Jersey back in April, Detroit artist Mike Posner decides to come through today and surprise fans with the release of a new mixtape titled Keep Going, which fittingly has been his motto on his nationwide trek.

The surprise effort contains 16 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Wiz Khalifa, Elohim and Logic, the latter of who appears on the previously heard song “Fun Up Here.” Meanwhile, there’s also a few “Sage Wisdom” interludes that find the likes of Diddy & Steven Tyler leaving words of encouragement for Mike over voicemail, praising him for his walk across America movement.

Out now, fans can stream the surprise project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think!

