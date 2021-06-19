The summer is here and the bangers are arriving in abundance. In the past month, we've received some major projects that are bound to hold down the months ahead. However, things are picking up in terms of rap releases as festivals are announced and the world begins opening up again. And as usual, we've highlighted everything you need to hear this week for our Fire Emoji playlist. Here's your breakdown:

Migos are back in full effect with the release of Culture III. Some were skeptical following the release of Culture II and the overwhelming amount of solo music we received from each member of the group. However, Culture III is a welcome return of hip-hop's most influential group of the past 10 years. This week's Fire Emoji playlist includes "Jane" as well as "Avalanche."

Vince Staples recently announced a new album with his latest single, "LAW OF AVERAGES." The record is a first taste of what to expect from Vince Staples' self-titled album due out on July 9th. "LAW OF AVERAGES," along with the rest of the project, is produced by Kenny Beats.

Another rapper whose album we're anticipating is Isaiah Rashad. The rapper's upcoming album The House Is Burning doesn't have a release date but he did share another single off of the project, "Headshots (4r Da Locals)" on Friday.

Other inclusions on this week's playlist include Gucci Mane, Polo G, and Goldlink.