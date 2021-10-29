Mick Jenkins Is Lost In The Sauce On "Gucci Tried To Tell Me"

This Friday, Mick Jenkins returned with his third studio album Elephant In The Room, and although it sports a rather brief runtime of 38 minutes, there are plenty of great moments packed into the album's 12 tracks.

On Elephant In The Room's sixth track, especially, Mick Jenkins combines his lyrical prowess with an all-too-relatable hook that serves as a tragic reference to Gucci Mane's iconic Noisey Raps interview from 2013. See Gucci Mane's now-viral "lost in the sauce" quote below around the 7:30-mark.

Although the 1017 founder famously warned us all about getting lost in the sauce, Mick Jenkins reveals on "Gucci Tried to Tell Me" that he has indeed become spellbound by a love interest, and the end result is an extremely well-executed track.

Hear Mick Jenkin's new lovestruck song below, and if you're feeling "Gucci Tried To Tell Me," listen to his full Elephant In The Room album here. Are you feeling Mick Jenkin's new material? And are there any additional wise sayings from rappers that you live by to this day?

Quotable Lyrics

I find myself in all your crevices

Heaven-sent, don't gotta wonder why you levitate

It's evident, your pull is actually gravitational

When I switch up, pray you pick up on this gravitas