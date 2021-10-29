Mick Jenkins Addresses The "Elephant in The Room" On His Compelling Third Studio Album

Since his breakout in 2014 with the classic mixtape The Water[s],Mick Jenkins has been one of the most consistent rappers of the 2010s, and this Friday, the Chicago-bred artist returns with his first studio album since 2018's Pieces of a Man.

Titled Elephant In The Room, Mick Jenkins' latest record is a 12-track effort that comes laced with guest features from serpentwithfeet, Ayinde Cartman, Ben Hixon, and greenSLLIME.

When speaking on Elephant In The Room, Mick Jenkins said the following on his website:

This album is an attempt to address various unspoken personal and/or general truths. And how they have affected me and can affect those around me. From my estranged relationship with my father to friendships that don’t feel the same anymore to the even more basic idea of acknowledging that I need help. We become accustomed to allowing none progressive qualities and truths to occupy so much space in our lives simply by ignoring them, or ignoring them despite them being right in our faces! I intend to face several of those dormant issues/topics head-ons in the hopes that others can, at the very least, identify with the spaces I’ve grown from.

Elephant In The Room is a body of work that's more than deserving of back-to-back spins, so do yourself a favor and dive into Mick Jenkin's new full-length album below.

Tracklist:

1. The Valley of the Shadow of Death

2. Things You Could Die For If Doing While Black

3. Stiff Arm

4. Contacts

5. Scottie Pippen

6. Gucci Tried To Tell Me

7. D.U.I

8. Speed racer

9. Truffles

10. Is, this Cigarettes

11. Reflection

12. Rug Burn