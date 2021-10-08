Mick Jenkins Returns With New Single "Contacts"

Mick Jenkins is readying the release of his upcoming album Elephant In The Room, and today the Chicago lyricist has delivered a new single from the project in "Contacts." His first solo release since previous drop "Truffles," this one is yet another strong offering from one of the game's most consistently impressive emcees.

Set to the backdrop of a laid-back and mildly unsettling instrumental -- the likes of which we seldom see tackled, a testament to Mick's originality -- Jenkins absolutely snaps in a commanding fashion. It's clear that there are a few points he's looking to get off his chest, as evidenced in the opening lines. "They say it ain't trill enough, they say it ain't drill enough," he raps. "I'm coming from the illest side / I just know it's real enough."

Check out Mick Jenkins' new single "Contacts," another strong offering from one of the game's sharpest minds, and hit the comments if you're eager for that new album.

Quotable Lyrics

Fear God, I'm steppin' in, no weapon formed,

The needle move, the record scratch, the blessings pouring

Almost like I'm preapproved for everything

My credit good, my check is strong

My breakfast good, I'm shredding wheat

The tears is gone I'm back in form

Overhead just like my baggage I unpack it for him

Don't exaggerate I'm accurate this javelin throwin'