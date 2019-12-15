Mick Jenkins & Kaytranada Explore The "Gray Area"

Kaytranada's Bubba is immaculate. The long-awaited sophomore album from the Canadian DJ and producer is packed with bangers, yet "Gray Area" featuring Mick Jenkins is a sure standout. The up-tempo dance track features a plucky bass line that sets the mood for the whole track. A ghostly synth permeates the instrumental as Mick uses a sing-song flow to maneuver around the percussions.

Jenkins goes in about a lover, a gorgeous woman who has caught his attention. Still, Jenkins is a timely man. He warns his lover that he won't wait more than 15 minutes, because it's all about timing. Mick experiments with his sound a little on this one. His voice is blanketed in heavy reverb and delay that gives his vocals a ghostly aura. Although Bubba is perfect from start to finish, "Gray Area" still stands out due to Jenkins style.

Quotable Lyrics

Wearin' sun shades in the night time

You ain't gotta search for the right time

I already seen you from the front, you was curvy

Got the message and I'm operatin' likewise

Like Drizzo while I'm puffin' on the Percy

Little Dragon happened twice in my lifetime

Why you had to take it to the max when you swervin'?