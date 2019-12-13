Kaytranada's Sophomore Effort "Bubba" Is The Perfect Kick-Back Vibe

Get lost in the hypnotic beats offered on Kaytranda's sophomore studio album, Bubba. It's been three years since he officially stepped on the scene with his debut effort 99.9%, and fans have anticipated more from this Haitian-born, Montreal-raised DJ-artist. The 17-track project is packed full of grooves that get the body moving while floating through genres as Bubba's features are just as eclectic.

The album hosts a number of additions from Iman Omari, SiR, Mick Jenkins, Kali Uchis, Masego, VanJess, Estelle, Charlotte Day Wilson, GoldLink, Eight9fly, Ari PenSmith, Durand Bernarr, Teedra Moses, Tinashe, and Pharell Williams. Only four of the tracks are without a feature, so it shows that Kaytranda doesn't mind sharing the stage with talents to craft a well-rounded project. Kick back and take a listen.

Tracklist

1. DO IT

2. 2 The Music ft. Iman Omari

3. Go DJ ft. SiR

4. Gray Area ft. Mick Jenkins

5. Puff Lah

6. 10% ft. Kali Uchis

7. Need It ft. Masego

8. Taste ft. VanJess

9. Oh No ft. Estelle

10. What You Need ft. Charlotte Day Wilson

11. Vex Oh ft. GoldLink, Eight9fly & Ari PenSmith

12. Scared To Death

13. Freefall ft. Durand Bernarr

14. Culture ft. Teedra Moses

15. The Worst In Me ft. Tinashe

16. September 21

17. Midsection ft. Pharrell