Twenty-year-old Cameron Boyce sadly passed away in his sleep just days ago when he had a seizure that was triggered by epilepsy. "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," his family wrote in a statement.

More recently Michelle Obama, who felt privileged to have met Cameron before, shared a statement in tribute to the late Disney actor. "I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce—on set, at the White House and on a service project—enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart. Sending love & hugs to his family, friends and his many, many fans," she wrote on Twitter.

Cameron was known for his roles in Grown Ups, Jessie, and Descendants among other Disney movies and shows. The young star was also known for his philanthropic work where he helped deliver clean water to communities around the world through the Thirst Project, that he reportedly helped to raise $30K.

"CameronBoyce’s death hits a lot of us hard we literally grew up watching him. We all grew up with Disney so to see someone who was apart of our growing childhood pass away so young, is sad also remember to live the your life to the fullest [sic]," a fan wrote on Twitter.