Earlier this week, Michelle Obama revealed that she will be releasing her first TV series on Instagram later this year, as reported by Complex.

The series will focus on the journey of four college students making their way through their freshman year. She will be making the show through her initiative Reach Higher, which helps students "get to and through college."

She explains the premise in an announcement post on Instagram: "The first year of college is exciting, but also a little nerve-racking. As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to try to navigate through a new place and make new friends, all while trying to figure out who you are and who you want to be. That's why I'm so excited that @reachhigher is teaming up with @attndotcom to share the stories of four first-year college students: Robert, Linette, Regan, and Haseeb. Can't wait for you all to meet them and learn more about what taking that leap really feels like, day in and day out. Stay tuned!"

Michelle and her husband Barack will also be producing an upcoming documentary for Netflix titled Crip Camp, which is set to release this year as well.