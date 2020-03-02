In celebration of his 18th birthday, Michael Jackson's youngest kid, Blanket, decided to buy himself a multi-million dollar mansion in Calabasas. According to TheBlast, the King of Pop's son, who changed his name to 'Bigi' a few years back, purchased a $2.6 million pad in a gated community near where his grandmother lives.

Built in 1990, the 6,400 sq. ft-home comes with six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, along with a three-car garage, small work out facility and three fireplaces. Meanwhile, his master bedroom comes loaded with "double spa-style baths, a steam shower, and a soaking tub.” It’s also guarded 24/7 by neighborhood security guards too of course.

As for how he can afford it, TheBlast reports that Michael Jackson's children are the beneficiaries of his estate and the business of the King of Pop racked in over $1.5 billion in the last 10 years. Plus, the Jackson kids now have their own YouTube channel and show so they’re not hurting for cash.

With neighbors like John Travolta, Kendra Wilkinson, and Dr. Dre, Blanket Jackson is already living his best life at 18. Check out pictures of the crib right here if interested in seeing it.