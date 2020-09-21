Yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys looked as though they were down and out against the Atlanta Falcons. At one point, the score was 20-0 and with just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, it was 39-24. Miraculously, the Cowboys were able to make a comeback of epic proportions as they won the game by a score of 40-39. It was a game that left Cowboys fans reeling, including legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin.

While speaking about the game on the NFL Network, Irvin went on an epic rant about the Cowboys haters and how numerous people wanted to see their downfall. He even referenced how fans were ready to spit on the team's grave, but the Cowboys ultimately persevered and shut everyone up.

"Just when you were ready to SPIT ON THE GRAVE OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS, THAT'S WHEN WE RAISED OUR HAND UP AND SAID 'WE'RE NOT DEAD YET!! AND WE'RE STILL IN THIS THING," Irvin said.

Now, "America's Team" has a 1-1 record which puts them in a good position to come out of the NFC East, which features some weak competition. Prescott has a huge opportunity at hand and perhaps this big win will help bring forth some much-needed momentum.