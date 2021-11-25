Comedian Michael Blackson isn't making any jokes today -- he's sincerely thankful that he was officially granted American citizenship after living in the United States for most of his life.

The 48-year-old Ghanaian actor moved to New Jersey when he was thirteen, and he has been going from green card to green card since his first days of adulthood. Finally, Blackson will no longer need to renew his card to work in the States because he's finally a citizen, celebrating the momentous occasion with a quick interview after finding out the good news.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"Eventually it will be [dual citizenship] but this is all about America today," said the comedian, clarifying his citizenship. "It's about this great country that has made me who I am -- I mean, it didn't make me who I am but it made me this bigger, better person that can help the world. America has been nothing but a blessing to me and I'm happy to be a citizen, just like everybody else that comes into America that comes in for this American dream and I really am living the American dream. If I would have lived in any other country I wouldn't be here talking to you."

He went on to say that his citizenship is a "privilege" before joking that he might ask Arnold Schwarzenegger for tips on how to run as mayor or governor.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Congratulations to Michael Blackson! This is a life-changing moment for him, and it's definitely something that he should be thankful for.

[via]