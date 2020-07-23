Michael B. Jordan and Color of Change are teaming up to launch #ChangeHollywood, a new initiative aimed at bringing about positive change in tangible ways. They plan to invest in anti-racist content, authentic Black stories, Black talent, and reinvest police funds to support Black communities.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

"This roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to #ChangeHollywood,” Jordan said. “We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game."

“The legacy of racism in Hollywood is long and unforgivable: excluding Black talent, silencing Black voices, derailing Black careers, and using the economic power of the industry to prop up police who target and enact violence on Black communities,” president of Color Of Change, Rashad Robinson said. “We know from our advocacy that the industry won’t change on it’s own, so we’re building off our current work to hold Hollywood accountable to offer these resources and a roadmap toward enacting racial justice. From the writers’ rooms to the streets, we are energized and ready to help Hollywood follow through on their statements that Black lives matter.”

The two parties have already begun a dialogue with companies like WME and Endeavor Content and organizations like BLD PWR about steps forward. Check out the full roadmap here.

