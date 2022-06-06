Over the weekend, it was reported that Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan ended their relationship after over a year together. The reasons for the split are still a bit cloudy right now, however, it is clear that MBJ is going through a bit of a tough time right now as he truly believed that the relationship would work out.

In order to get his mind off of things, MBJ was in San Francisco on Sunday night where he was able to take in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center and Jordan got to watch the match alongside Cordae who was all smiles.

According to Eonline, while Jordan was at the game to take his mind off of things, he seemed to be pretty down in the dumps. A source close to the situation said "Michael B Jordan and Cordae came together and sat courtside for Game 2 of the Celtics vs Warriors NBA Finals series. MBJ went right to his seat upon arrival. He didn't do much cheering. He wasn't his usual excited self tonight."

Per reports, Jordan and Harvey are still in love with one another and they are very upset that things weren't able to work out. Perhaps reconciliation is in order, however, until then, they shall remain apart.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

