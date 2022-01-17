MGK and Megan Fox made their first public appearance since getting engaged, over the weekend.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their first public appearance as an engaged couple at the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s F/W23 fashion show in Milan, Italy, over the weekend. Kelly also opened the Dolce & Gabbana show with a musical performance.
Kelly rocked a black diamond-encrusted get-up, while Fox went with a black lace bodysuit and black leather pants.
Earlier this month, Kelly proposed to Fox at the Ritz-Carlton in Puerto Rico.
“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram, announcing their engagement. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”
She continued: “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”
