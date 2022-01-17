Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their first public appearance as an engaged couple at the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s F/W23 fashion show in Milan, Italy, over the weekend. Kelly also opened the Dolce & Gabbana show with a musical performance.

Kelly rocked a black diamond-encrusted get-up, while Fox went with a black lace bodysuit and black leather pants.



Noam Galai / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Kelly proposed to Fox at the Ritz-Carlton in Puerto Rico.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram, announcing their engagement. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

She continued: “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

Check out Kelly and Fox's outfits here.





