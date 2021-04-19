Jake Paul is a figure that many on the internet love to hate. As a YouTube star, Paul was a personality that was hard to like although it was obvious that what he was doing was all an act. These days, Paul is a boxer who has fought against some big names like Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. While none of these guys are actually boxers, Paul has proven that he knows how to fight and that he has the power to knock people out when he needs to.

There are many athletes who are actually impressed with Paul, including Metta World Peace who was recently asked what he thinks of Paul, by TMZ. As you can see in the clip below, Metta actually likes Paul and thinks he is doing something truly inspirational.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

"I like Jake Paul, because I think anybody who has a dream should go after that dream," the former NBA star stated. "I think what's incredible about it is he's doing it! That's what's incredible about it, action!"

Metta was also asked whether or not he would ever do boxing and as one can imagine, the answer was "no." However, plenty of promoters are trying to get him into the fight game, but for now, it's simply not going to happen.

