In Hip-Hop, profanity might as well be a transition tool in the lyrics. Swear words are so commonly used that, as listeners of the genre, we hardly even notice them. Well, we may not notice them when they are there but it seems that we also may not notice them when they are not. In 2015 Method Man chopped it up with Ambrosia For Heads, where he reveals that he hasn't used profanity on a track since 2010's Wu-Massacre.



The Wu-Tang Clan member said, "That’s how I write ’em now." On why he chose to take that route Meth said, "I just wanted to separate myself from the pack, for one. For two, I challenged myself to see if I could do it. I was writin’ for somebody, and they didn’t want curse words in the record. So I was sayin’, 'You know what? Let’s see if I can write something hard without putting curse words in it, and don’t tell nobody and see if they notice.'"

Rakim has also spoken about wanting to keep it cleaner in his lyrics. He says of his early days as a rapper, "in the beginning, I would go home [and] make a tape, and [my parents] would probably be the first ones to hear it. I found myself trying to please them... ‘I wonder what my moms or my pops gonna say when they hear this."

Dive into Method Man's post-2010 discography and check out the switch-up for yourself.