Memphis Rapper Duke Deuce Drops New Single "Spin" With Foogiano

Memphis is having a moment right now, introducing some of the hottest up-and-coming rappers to the mainstream. This year, we've seen the rise of Pooh Shiesty out of the South, working closely with Gucci Mane as part of The New 1017, but he's not the only budding superstar coming out of the group. Foogiano is also making a lot of noise out of Georgia.

Another rapper stepping out of the shadows in Memphis is Duke Deuce, who has been catching a lot of eyes as Quality Control's latest focus. The energetic 27-year-old is back with another new single, enlisting Foogiano for "Spin", a street record that shows why both artists are getting so much buzz lately.

Foogiano starts the song off with a long verse and a hook before Duke Deuce steps before the two-minute mark, shining through his ad-libs and delivering gritty bars over the hypnotic loop. This track was initially previewed in October 2020 on Instagram.

Check out the latest single from Duke Deuce and Foogiano below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me and Foogiano rep the same thing, we folks

Playin' with my bread, n***a, f*ck around, get toast

Your b*tch in a Hummer, 'bout to drop pounds in that hoe

No hashtag, but I'm straight poundin' your hoe

Wanna be mob, get plugged in

Jump in the mob, we thuggin'

She give me slop in your den

Then she gon' say I'm her friend