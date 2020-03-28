Melvoni Drops Off Debut EP "WHO TF IS MELVONI?"

If you've ever wondered "who TF is Melvoni?" wonder no longer. The budding hip-hop prodigy came through with his debut EP by the name of that very question, letting everyone know just who TF he is. The Brooklyn native is only 16-years-old, but he's already starting off strong. Having released two lead singles, "No Man's Land" and "Big Rocks," off the project prior to its release, WHO TF IS MELVONI rounds up to a modest five tracks, but it's an impressive debut effort. Melvoni lets his youthfulness shine a bit through on each track, a slight naiveté evident in his high-pitched cadence despite some of the more grown subject matter.

He represents his city on the East Coast anthem, "NY," illustrating all the different ways that inform where he hails from and belting out, "I'm from New York," after each point of reference. He goes on to detail the ways he's struggled growing up on "NO MAN'S LAND," continuing with the same theme but taking his register down a few octaves on the grittier "DAYS OF THE WEEK," which sees Melvoni snapping around the halfway mark after he tells his producer to "TURN THIS MIC THE F*CK UP." Things lighten up a bit on the braggadocious "BIG ROCKS," before concluding with "CURTAINS." Stream WHO TF IS MELVONI and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1.NY

2.NO MAN'S LAND

3.DAYS OF THE WEEK

4.BIG ROCKS

5.CURTAINS