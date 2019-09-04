The Los Angeles Chargers won't be negotiating a new contract with Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon until after the season, and it's looking like Gordon will now miss multiple regular season games.

Gordon's agent, Damarius Bilbo, requested a trade back in July, but Chargers GM Tom Telesco didn't grant permission to seek out potential trade partners. However, since the negotiations have stalled, the Chargers allowed Bilbo to speak with other teams.

According to Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles made an initial offer for Gordon, which included running back Jordan Howard, but it was shut down by the Chargers. Breer reports, "In that deal, Jordan Howard would go to LA, the teams would swap mid-round picks, and the Chargers would eat salary. LA obviously said no."

Any team that's truly hoping to trade for Gordon would also have to be willing to pay him more than $10 million per season, which is the reason why he has refused to play thus far. The 26-year old back is set to make $5.6 million in the upcoming season as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

Gordon earned Pro Bowl honors in two of his four seasons thus far, including last season, during which he rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games, to go along with 490 receiving yards and four receiving TDs.

Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are currently listed as the top running backs on the Chargers depth chart as they head into their Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.