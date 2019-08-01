Melii & Tory Lanez Cuddle Up In Sultry "Slow For Me" Visual

Lanez can't resist Melii.

Inspired by all things vintage, R&B songbird Melii returns with the visual to her phAses single, "Slow For Me" featuring Tory Lanez. The sultry music video was directed by Edgar Esteves and features Melii as a singer in an underground, speakeasy-type nightclub who catches the attention of Lanez, a patron who sits front row, center. After the show, the duo reunites backstage before they get cute and cuddly in the remaining scenes.

After she released the visual, Melii shared a heartfelt thank you note to her fans who have encouraged her throughout her budding career. "Hey just want to say I appreciate you guys for always supporting me," she wrote on Instagram. "Always motivating me and never being too cool to send a arm to remind me what I do this for . I hope to always elevate n keep bringing relatable music love you guys GOD BLESS THE MELIIMOB."