Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" movement has reached critical mass, even sparking a counter-movement in retaliation. Yet despite the best efforts of the so-called "City Boys," Megan's Hot Girls have maintained vigilant in their efforts for summer domination. With every passing day, Meg's fanbase grows ever more loyal as a result, a testament to the XXL Freshman's trailblazer status; you don't have to like her, but you must admit she has settled nicely into the hip-hop landscape as both mover and shaker. Now, with her debut album Fever garnering acclaim, Meg has decided to strike while the iron is at its hottest.

It started with a Tweet, likely put forth to stir the hype as well as gauge the potential climate. To no surprise, Megan's Hot Girl army responded in droves, with many reveling the idea of crossing paths with their proverbial queen. Naturally, the show would be 18+, but would you really have it any other way?

As of now, the Hot Girl Tour remains in its gestation period, though given her rising status, it's only a matter of time. Look for a full list of dates to surface in the near future, and sound off below. Would you be interested in attending this?

Presley Ann/Getty Images