Ever since Megan Thee Stallion blew up, she has been preaching about her devotion to her studies. Starting at Prairie View A&M in Texas and eventually transferring to Texas Southern, Meg has been striving to receive her bachelor's degree all while winning Grammys and topping charts.

Today, that hard work finally paid off, as she graduated from TSU with a degree in Health Administration from the College of Pharmacy and Health Services. She went to her in-person graduation ceremony at the TSU campus in Houston, and allowed her fans to tune in and cheer her on as well.

Ahead of her big day, Meg began promoting it on social media with Nike campaigns and photo shoots. In early November, she posed in a custom pink graduation stole. She captioned her post to reclaim Kendrick Lamar's bar about her in Baby Keem's hit "Family Ties" from earlier this year: "2021 showed my ass and still went to class."

She also took pictures in front of the large TSU sign on the school's campus.

Then on Thursday (Dec. 9), she showed off exclusive Texas Southern Nike merchandise, as she signed a partnership with the sports brand in September.

For the graduation, Twitter gifted Meg with a personal hashtag to celebrate, as she tweeted that she wanted some of her fans, or "hotties," to come to her graduation. The fans that didn't attend, though, found a way to support by tweeting memes about their excitement for Meg's accomplishment.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion walking the stage below.