Back in September, Megan Thee Stallion and Nike announced their partnership. The company touted the new deal as Megan defining what her "sport" is on her terms and sharing her fitness journey. "Dance is my sport. Performing is my sport. Rapping is my sport. And if you think this don’t take no work and no effort and no sweat, you’re wrong," said the rapper.

Now that Megan will officially graduate from college tomorrow (December 11), Nike is helping to celebrate the rapper's big day. Megan posed in her graduation gear with a few words of encouragement.







"HOTTIES…I’m officially a @nike Yardrunner, y’all! I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!!" she wrote. "I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me! Thee H-Town Hottie is also in the Nike App, so go show ya girl some love!"

Aside from her Nike shoutouts, over on Twitter, Megan also received her own emoji for people who the hashtags "#MeganTheeStallion, #MeganTheeGraduate, #HotGirlGraduation, #HottieGraduation, #HottieGrad." Try it out for yourself and check out Megan's posts below.

[via]