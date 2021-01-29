Megan thee Stallion Unleashes Dance Mix Of "Body"

While Megan thee Stallion's appearance in headlines recently has not been for the music, its quintessential to remember Meg's position as one of the in-demand artists in the music industry right now. Last year alone, Megan was featured on two of the year's biggest songs, "WAP" with Cardi B and "Savage," with Beyonce's help on the remix. Scoring number-one hits with both of the singles, the Hot Girl herself is showing no signs of slowing down in the next year no matter what goes on in the media.

Released today as a small treat for fans, Megan linked up with popular London-based tech-house producer Joel Corry for the remix to her latest hit "Body." The 31-year-old DJ is known for his electro-house and tropical-house inspired sound, and stripped the original fiery cadence of "Body" in favor of a more groovy, electric keyboard-heavy beat.

Fans also particularly like the song's cover art, which is an illustrated version of Meg in the scandalous fishnet outfit she donned in the video for "Body." Check out the dance mix below and let

Quotable Lyrics

Look at how I bodied that, ate it up and gave it back

Yeah, you look good, but they still wanna know where Megan at

Saucy like a barbecue but you won't get your baby back