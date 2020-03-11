Megan Thee Stallion Throws A Studio Party In "Captain Hook" Visual

Megan Thee Stallion has a wild party in the studio in her self-directed video for her "Suga" single "Captain Hook."

Fans have had her Suga EP on repeat and now Megan Thee Stallion returns with another visual from the project. After releasing the music video for her previous single "B.I.T.C.H," Meg delivers her self-directed visual for "Captain Hook." The rapper is preparing for yet another Hot Girl Summer to kick off in the next few months and there's no better way to heat things up than with "a hard-hitting rap cut and an ode to men with curves in all the right places."

A press release reads: "The video casts her hotties into select scenes, allowing Megan to encourage her message of positivity and female kinship in Suga’s own, hyper-glamourous world. The visual depicts Megan recording the track in the studio with her closest friends, setting the tone for the song’s raucous energy by inviting more and more hotties to the session. Culminating in the ultimate hottie party, ‘Captain Hook’ becomes the soundtrack to one of the wildest nights out Houston has ever seen, with Thee Stallion in full command of the boat." Watch Megan Thee Stallion get down with her crew in the studio and let us know if you've been bopping to Suga.