Last week was rough for Megan Thee Stallion, but she came out on top. After seeking a temporary restraining order against her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, Meg was granted permission to bypass her recording contract and release new music on Friday. Fans may have just expected a single off her debut album, but instead, she delivered a nine-track EP, Suga, named after her new alter-ego. TMZ got a chance to ask the Houston rapper about the project's initial reception in NYC over the weekend.

An on-the-go Meg said, "All my hotties love Suga," referring to her fanbase by their pet name. "They can't wait til the big album drop and it's really holding them over." While Suga was initially teased to be the title of her debut album, she instead decided to drop the EP as a care package while she puts the finishing touches on her next project. In light of all the label issues that Meg has been tackling, TMZ also asked her to offer some advice to up-and-coming artists who might need to navigate the overwhelming music industry. "Make sure your team solid. Make sure you solid and don't ever let anyone try to stop your creativity," she asserted.

Hot Girl Meg then commented on one more trending topic: the possible cancellation/postponing of Coachella. The festival essentially serves as a year-in-review for music. Considering Meg has been taking the industry by storm, her scheduled performance at Coachella could be a huge moment for her to prove her showmanship and solidify her place in the hip hop landscape. That being said, it makes sense that she is worried about Coronavirus-related health concerns interfering with her debut at the two-weekend fest. "All I know is, Coachella, you better not cancel Hot Girl Chella." she warned. However, with or without Meg's permission, it looks like Hot Girl Chella might be postponed until October.

In other Megan Thee Stallion news, she started a sexy dance challenge for the next single off Suga, "Captain Hook".