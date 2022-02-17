Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks.

As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."

Nonetheless, Megan ensured to grab our attention from the jump-- the first image in the round-up finds the lead Hottie in a black cutout dress with a black fur coat with long wavy hair. Megan made sure to include her outfit changes as she included her dinner photos posing with a bouquet of roses and big smiles in her slicked-back ponytail and form-fitting dress.





While many choose to focus on themselves for their birthday, the Houston rapper had other ideas in mind as she founded a charity to ring in her 27th. On her birthday, February 15, the rapper took to Instagram revealing the news.

"In celebration of my birthday, I'm honored to introduce the Pete and Thomas Foundation. @PeteThomasFDN is a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. My parents raised me to help others and give back, and I'm incredibly proud to launch this foundation in their memory. Follow @PeteThomasFDN for more [heart]"

The rapper also announced her new reality show coming to air on Snapchat #OffTheeLeash.