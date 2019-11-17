At the beginning of the month, it was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion landed her first-ever fashion campaign for Coach. The rising artist appearing in the luxury brand's holiday ads marked a major milestone for her. But if there's anything we've learned in 2019, it's that each milestone for Meg has been shortly followed by another.

We now have reason to pop the champagne again because the Houston Hottie is also starring in a campaign for PUMA. She has been selected to showcase the brand's recently launched CALI Sport sneaker - a simple silhouette with some height to them. The women's shoe, whose design is derived from the classic PUMA California, comes in two colourways: one features neutral tones and muted pink, while the other is black with accents of mint green, navy and orange. If you're trying to get fresh like Meg, you can cop a pair for $90 USD.

News of Meg's PUMA deal also comes the same week as the announcement that she has been included in TIME's 100 Next list. This inaugural list celebrates "100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, politics, entertainment and more." Along with Megan, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello were bestowed with this title.