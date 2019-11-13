This year, a number of entertainers, activists, and artists have established themselves as the pioneers of tomorrow. If you're in tune with pop culture, you know that things are everchanging in this world. New trends begin in the blink of an eye and you need to always be on top of your things. If not, you risk being completely out of the loop. If you weren't on TikTok last year, you were likely already late on the Lil Nas X "Old Town Rad" craze... and now you see how that turned out. The fascination with the country-rap song netted the young rapper enough of a platform to be named to TIME 100 Next's 2019 list of the most influential people in the world.

Releasing the inaugural TIME 100 Next 2019 list, TIME unveiled their six cover stars for this edition. After experiencing huge years, both Awkwafina and Camila Cabello will grace their own profiles with Zion Williamson, Emily Weiss, Chanel Miller, and Carlos Alvarado Quesada also earning spots. In terms of musical representation, some of the biggest stars find their names in glitter. The aforementioned Lil Nas X is one of them. Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion also shook up the world enough to be named to the list. Everyone's favorite "bad guy" Billie Eilish also makes an appearance.

Check out the full list here and let us know if you think TIME got it right. Did they miss anyone?