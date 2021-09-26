Megan Thee Stallion is an artist who has received a lot of hate throughout her career, although she has always done her best to stand up for herself and what she believes in. Her accomplishments speak for themselves at this point, and brands have taken notice. For instance, Megan was recently in an advertisement for Nike which depicts her meditating and promoting mindfulness.

Well, not everyone was a fan of the new ad as a Twitter user by the name of @serenajupiter took to the app with some massive criticisms of the video. As you can see, the person feels as though Meg was making a mockery of mindfulness and that the ad was simply obnoxious and inaccurate.

"Stop following celebrities who speak of “Mindfulness” and “Vibes” constantly. It’s all a facade, especially considering their own musics frequency is in the gutter. See through the Bullshit. Practice Discernment and Most importantly stop being so easily mislead!" they wrote. "Use of profanity during mediation and random noises. Who on earth can meditate to that? Recognise meditation IS NO GAME."

Eventually, the post blew up and Megan herself caught wind of it. That's when she decided to clap back by telling them to stop being fake woke. She also noted that the message of the ad was a positive one and that haters need to stop reacting to her content if they hate it so much.

"Constantly? The message of the video is although you might be going through a hard time it won’t last long… Y’all so fake woke on this app it’s ridiculous. Idgaf how YOU feel abt my music it’s obviously making SOMEONE feel good abt themselves," Meg wrote back. "Stop talking abt people you don’t know… stop worrying abt shit that don’t have shit to do with you … stop talking abt shit you don’t like stop talking to people you don’t want a response from… like duh."

Needless to say, Meg is fed up with people hating on her for obscene reasons, and she definitely has a point. Twitter is a place where people love to complain, even when the thing they are complaining about is objectively harmless. Such is life, however, in the age of the internet.