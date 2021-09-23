Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to the limelight and always shines brightest in the biggest moments. In a New Nike commercial featuring the Houston rapper, Meg makes it known that she put the work in and shut up the haters on her way to becoming one of music’s biggest stars.

Starting off with a resounding, “What’s up hotties?,” Meg is posted in an all-red locker room and explains that she is the Hot Girl Coach and even though she makes being a bonafide superstar look easy, “this didn’t happen overnight.”

Walking us through her childhood in Houston, Meg lets us know that, because she is tall, everyone around her wanted her to play sports. She tried basketball, volleyball and running track but none of it was for her.

What was for her, Meg describes, were 12-hour dance rehearsals, training five days a week and performing for 50,000 people, all while squatted half of the time. And even though people will always have an opinion on whatever she’s doing, the "Savage" rapper assures that, “real hot girls know, no one can define us, but us.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The ad, part of Nike’s “Play New” campaign, serves as inspiration for young women everywhere and is a strong example of Meg taking the next step into superstardom. And just over a week since Lil Baby followed her around the Met Gala, it’s safe to assume Meg fans will absorb her message and maybe have a Swoosh somewhere the next time they step out.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s new Nike spot below and let us know what you think in the comments.

