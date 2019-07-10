President Donald Trump has been a polarizing figure in politics over the last four years and now that he holds the highest power in the country, he doesn't seem to mince words with his opponents. Perhaps his most unlikely opponent over the last few weeks has been Megan Rapinoe of the United States Women's National Soccer Team. Over the past few weeks, the squad had been competing at the Women's World Cup and eventually took home to the top prize. During the tournament, Rapinoe said there was no way she would be going to the White House if they won. Trump eventually clapped back saying she would have to win first and that's exactly what she did.

Rapinoe recently appeared on CNN where she was interviewed by Anderson Cooper. Obviously, Cooper asked about her exchange with Trump and how she feels about the president. As a gay woman, Rapinoe has a strong distaste for Trump's rhetoric and wasn't shy to reveal her true feelings on the matter.

"I would say that your message is excluding people," Rapinoe explained. "You're excluding me, you're excluding people that look like me, you're excluding people of color, you're excluding Americans that maybe support you."

Rapinoe also challenged his "Make America Great Again" slogan which she believes is causing even more division. For Rapinoe, there are still many Americans who don't have it so great and the President needs to be more inclusive.