Win or lose, President Trump will be inviting the U.S. Women's Soccer team to the White House once they return from the World Cup tournament in France.

Trump took to twitter on Wednesday to issue his response to U.S. midfielder and co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who recently said, “I’m not going to the fucking White House" if the team successfully defends their World Cup title.

In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday, Trump ripped Rapinoe for disrespecting the White House and wrote that she should "WIN first before she TALKS!"

His tweets read:

"Women’s soccer player, @ mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... ....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet.... ....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

The U.S. World Cup Quarterfinal game against France is scheduled to kickoff at 3pm ET on Friday. You can catch the action on Fox.