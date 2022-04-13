Megan Fox appeared to snub Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet for the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards during an awkward exchange that began circulating on social media, earlier this week. In the video, Kelly can be seen with a smile on his face going in for a hug, while Fox seems expressionless and walk away from him.

"She wanted nothing to do with him lol," one user wrote in response to the clip posted on the Instagram page, footwearnews.

Another added: "Megan not here for his shenanigans."



Despite the odd encounter, Kelly and Fox are reportedly doing better than ever. The two announced their engagement back in January.

A source for E! News recently revealed that the couple is planning an "extravagant, dark wedding."

"Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot, but have been starting to engage in the planning process," the source told the outlet, last month. "They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don't have a firm timeline. They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing colored dress or even black."

Check out Fox and Kelly's awkward incident below.

