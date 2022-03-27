Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are planning a wedding that is "very much them," a source close to the couple recently revealed to E! News. The ceremony plans were described as "extravagant" and "dark."

"Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot, but have been starting to engage in the planning process," the source told the outlet. "They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don't have a firm timeline."



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

They added: "They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing colored dress or even black."

Fox's three boys and Kelly's daughter are all expected to be involved in the ceremony as well.

As for their relationship. the source says that they "are going strong. They [have] a solid relationship. They both understand each other and actually have very similar interests. It works and she's smitten about him."

The source continued: "They spend a lot of time together when they aren't working and have a unique bond."

Kelly proposed to Fox back in January after dating since May 2020.

