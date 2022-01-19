It was expected that Machine Gun Kelly would pop the question to Megan Fox, and it finally happened last week. When the pair first emerged as a couple, fans of both entertainers thought it was an odd pairing. And while many still hold that sentiment, Kelly and Fox's romance has grown on their fans as they display their love and attraction every chance they get.

The pair haven't ceased in sharing a fondness for one another, and after Kelly proposed, he showed off the ring that he had custom-made for his future bride. In a recent joint interview with Vogue, the singer and his movie star fiancé spoke about that day Kelly dropped to one knee.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Now, the videos of the proposal circulating online showed the special moment from various angles, and people apparently have spoken about how Kelly hired professional photographers or videographers. However, he told Vogue that he filmed it himself on his cellphone.

"We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!" he said. "But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

They also spoke about Fox's ring, which apparently inflicts pain if it's taken off.

"It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine," Kelly added. "And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart."

"And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts." That's one way to ensure your lady keeps her ring on. Would you get something like this?

