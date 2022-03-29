From her own Popeye's Hottie Sauce to Grammy Awards, Meg Thee Stallion is really unstoppable. Amidst the chaos at the Oscars, Hot Girl Meg showed up for a surprise performance of Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno", plus a bonus rap verse.

While her rendition of the song was unforgettable, her performance was also a big step for female rappers. Meg's appearance was the first time a female rapper has ever performed at the annual Academy Awards event. Following her spicy version of "We Don't Talk About Bruno", she tweeted about her huge milestone," I literally was just in Puerto Rico less than 24 hrs ago performing, my dress had just came in last night from India, and that was thee FIRST FEMALE RAP PERFORMANCE at the OSCARS ever! I'm definitely in grind mode."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Meg is due for another album - it's been a little over two years since she released her debut studio album Good News. The 2020 album included the hit singles "Cry Baby" featuring DaBaby, and "Savage Remix" featuring Bey, "Girls in the Hood", "Body", and "Don't Stop" featuring Thugger. The album debuted at no. 2 on the Billboard 200 after moving 100K units in the first week.

It may be unknown when another project will drop, but Meg hasn't stopped dropping heat. She recently teamed up with Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea for their new single "Lick" plus a steamy music video. On March 11, she dropped off another single "Sweetest Pie" alongside pop star Dua Lipa. Be on the lookout for more drops from Hot Girl Meg.

[Via]