Slim Thug is still trying to catch Megan Thee Stallion's attention. Now, the OG out of Houston has made it clear in the past that he's interested, though it's unclear if Meg has reciprocated those feelings. Nonetheless, he's still back at it, sliding into her comments with hope that she'll give him a chance.

Over the weekend, Megan shared a video of herself unboxing a new package from Savage x Fenty, Rihanna's lingerie line. Though she wasn't trying on the lingerie for the world to see, Slim Thug made it clear that he's trying to see her slide into her new Savage x Fenty grams. "Wear it for me," he wrote in the comment section. Many got their jokes off in response but Slim Thug wasn't allowing that to derail him from his goal. After Megan shared another video of herself and her friends twerking to "WAP" poolside, Slim Thug put an offer on the table for Meg's next video. "Let me be yo video ho," he commented.

This comes a few months after Slim suggested that she needs to get her "a OG like B." "She need a Texas n***a that's taller then her that can handle all dat ass," he said.

So far, Megan hasn't responded to the comments. Maybe one day we'll find out for sure if we ever spot Slim Thug making a cameo in her next music video.