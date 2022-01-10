To say that Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has a wild side would be the understatement of the year. During a new interview with Supa Dupa Humble for the Dirty Street Confessions segment, the 34-year-old rapper spoke about his craziest experiences in the bedroom, including the time he had a "sixteensome" in London.

A couple of videos are surfacing online from Meek's recent interview with the influencer, during which he spoke about his a**-eating skills, explaining that he's not very good in that department.

"No, [I'm not a professional a**-eater], not yet," said Meek. "I need more work, I ain't done it a lot of times." He went on to rate his analingus skills at a 6-out-of-10. "I got taught how to eat a** from a Philly girl," he said, before claiming that booty tastes like "unseasoned lamb chops."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As for the freakiest thing that he's ever done, Meek says that spitting in a girl's mouth during intercourse is about as wild as he's gotten. Then, he spoke about the one time he had an orgy with sixteen women in London, which sounds freaky as hell.

"They was telling me, 'Yes, sir.' Everything I would say, 'Yes, sir,'" he said about the trip. "This one girl, she was in the room until five in the morning and she just started crying. I'm like, 'Don't cry, please don't be like that.' Woke up the next day, fifteen more girls in the room. I had to call one of the guys I'm with like, 'Yo, come on, please come escort some of these girls out of my room.' And then the magic happened."

Right away, Meek understood that he wasn't painting a great picture of himself, going back on what he said and telling the interviewer that they "didn't have an orgy" but clarifying that he simply didn't want to sound like a "thot" in the video.

Check out the two videos below to hear Meek talk about his wild time in London, as well as his a**-eating ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by supadupahumble (@supadupahumble)