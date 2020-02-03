It's been just over a week since the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his beautiful 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others as they headed to what would've been Gigi and her teammate's basketball practice at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. It's still hard to grasp for many people across the world, but particularly for those in the public eye during the biggest annual sports event of year this past weekend, Super Bowl LIV. Such was the case for rappers Meek Mill, Yo Gotti and Jay Z.

Hanging out heavy at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel this past Saturday (February 1), all three Roc Nation emcees wore the #24 jersey for the late Lakers legend in a similar fashion to many who attended the party as well. Although Kobe's lane was basketball, the sports world in general have been paying tribute to his loss as a whole and it makes perfect sense that his presence would be felt all throughout the weekend of SBLIV. "2020 we didn’t just lose Kobe we lost a real #superhero," Meek wrote in the caption to assist the pic he took with Hov and Gotti (seen above), and it's a sentiment that many have been feeling and will be for a long time coming.

R.I.P Kobe...we'll always miss you.



Photo by Harry How/Getty Images