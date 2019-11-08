It's a rare type of flex, one that is simultaneously braggadocious and wholesome. And yet Meek Mill, a socially conscious individual recently enlisted into an elite fiscal circle, has managed to do exactly that. A newly minted member of the Roc Nation family, Meek took to Twitter to spread the wealth of knowledge. "Since they got like 30 abandoned schools in Philly," he begins, clearly inspired by the plight of those young people struggling for a good education. "Can we buy one and build a super school in our own neighborhood! I hang wit a lot of billionaires that really care about education. all we need is one school to start!"

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Seeing as Diddy has already invested his own school, the Capital Prep Elementary School, it wouldn't be surprising to see some of Meek's inner circle listening closely. Perhaps Meek himself will take measures in stepping to the plate beyond the initial rallying cry. One phone call to the Jigga Man and who knows what might ensue?

In all seriousness, it's great to see Meek using his platform and reach to spread a message of positivity. His status as a role model continues to grow, and perhaps one day we'll see his vision manifest. Check out Meek's message below, and show some love to the Philadelphia icon. Keep it up, Meek!