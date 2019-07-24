Ever since his release from prison, Meek Mill has moved like a man on a mission. Today, the Championships rapper has expanded the scope of his growing empire, officially announcing that his Dream Chasers record label would officially become part of the Roc Nation family. As President of the label, Meek will be charged with helping to oversee the label, as well as assembling his chosen staff. Once the team has been built, they will handle several different responsibilities, right down to the marketing and business end.

"Everything that he's done leading up to this point, it showed he can carry that weight for the next generation," says Jay-Z, holding it down at a boardroom meeting. "We look at the big picture — this is way beyond signing artists and having hot records.” As the appropriate soundtrack of "What's Free" queues up, Meek enters the building, followed by a lavish montage designed to set the tone for his label's vision. Speaking with Variety, Jay-Z elaborated on his decision to bring Meek into the fold,

In the same Variety report, Meek opened up about his decision to shift gears, though he's not finished with recording music by any means. "I think it’s time for me to dive into the business. I’m 32 years old, I’m in a nice spot in the music business and I can help artists," he explains. "Coming out of prison, I felt I had a responsibility to lead the culture as much as I can. Jay-Z and others that came before me were like the snow plow that made it easier for me and others. I want to be the snow plow of the next generation, taking on those responsibilities, trying to move forward and push the culture forward.”

Congratulations to Meek Mill for his latest accomplishment. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Philadelphia rapper and his lofty new designs.

