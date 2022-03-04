If you are a Meek Mill fan, then you are well aware of the fact that he loves to rep for his hometown of Philadelphia. Meek has shown his support for pretty well of the city's big teams, especially the Philadelphia 76ers, who have a very solid chance at glory this year. They recently acquired James Harden, and with the playoffs on the horizon, the Sixers look like favorites to make a splash in the postseason.

On Wednesday night, Harden played his very first home game with the Sixers, and it was something Meek felt like he had to be there for. In the end, Harden did not disappoint seeing as though the Sixers won easily against a struggling Knicks squad.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

Prior to the game, Meek was sitting courtside with Michael Rubin, when all of a sudden, the rapper got the urge to showcase his shooting abilities. In the clip below, Meek takes the ball from his courtside seat and drains the basket like no one's business. It was a very impressive shot to make, and Meek was all smiles as he even surprised himself with the shot.

Considering Harden was at the game, we're sure he was very impressed with what he saw. In fact, with all of these 10-day contracts going around, perhaps the Sixers could give Meek an opportunity to showcase his talents.