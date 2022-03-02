James Harden is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, and over the last couple of games, he has been able to help lead his teammates to victory. It's clear that Harden is happy to be in Philly right now, and moving forward, this team is primed and ready for a big push towards the NBA Finals. Of course, Harden has had issues in the postseason before, but perhaps playing with someone like Joel Embiid will give him that extra motivation to bring his best.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers will take on the New York Knicks at home. This just so happens to be Harden's first game in front of the 76ers faithful and to mark the occasion, Sixers legend Allen Iverson decided to welcome Harden to the family with a post on Twitter.

David Berding/Getty Images

"The fans in Philadelphia are the best in the world, you’ll see tonight… Welcome Home killa!!!" Iverson wrote. Iverson knows what it is like to play in Philadelphia, and it's clear that he wants to see the most success from Harden, who has fully embraced the idea of playing in the city of brotherly love.

Let us know what you think of Harden's fit in Philly, in the comments below.