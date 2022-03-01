After his exodus from Brooklyn, there were various rumors that came out stating how James Harden is actually a bad teammate who doesn't actually care all that much about winning. These rumors were not surprising given the fact that his time in Brooklyn was fairly underwhelming, and there was a very obvious dropoff in his game.

Now that Harden is on the 76ers, he is playing a lot better, and fans have taken notice. The Sixers are on a nice winning streak, and with questions about his commitment pouring in, Harden decided to address the idea of himself not being a great teammate to those around him.

“I don’t know why,” Harden told reporters. “That’s for the media. The media say that. I feel like I’m one of the best teammates that the NBA’s seen, on the court and off the court. Just because the current situation happened, whatever happened, happened. It doesn’t mean that I’m a bad teammate. Me, personally, I feel like I needed to do what’s best for my career, and help myself and be happy. It doesn’t harp on whether I’m a bad teammate or not.”

The Sixers look like a team that could really make it far this season, and if Harden and Embiid prove to be a solid pairing down the stretch, then this team could find itself on a deep playoff tear.

