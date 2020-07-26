Meek Mill and Milano have called it quits. The rapper hit social media to let the world know that they've decided to part ways months after the birth of their child. Meek confirmed that they will co-parent the child, but he revealed they came to an amicable conclusion that they're better off as friends.

"We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents ... we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding! -meek-," he tweeted. Adding to the thought on Instagram, he wrote, "@iammilanrouge no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media work think we moving wrong."

It's unfortunate that the two decided to call it quits but from what Meek tweeted, it's for the best. He shared a bit more insight into the relationships in his life following the confirmation that he and Milano broke up. "I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow,stay strong and move forward!" He added.

The announcement of their break up comes just days after Meek was dragged into Kanye's marital problems and found himself tangled up in Nicki Minaj's pregnancy announcement. It's unlikely that any of these things are related to Meek and Milano's break up but the timing of the announcement is peculiar.