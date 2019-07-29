After pulling in success from his previous Netflix film, Murder Mystery, Adam Sandler is on to the next since Deadline reports that the Grown-Ups actor is penning a Halloween comedy for the platform that has an all-star cast. According to the publication, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, and Kenan Thompson are all signed on to star in the movie, that has yet to have a name.

The premise will follow Hubie Dubois, a man who is dedicated to Halloween but has become the subject of mockery by the kids and adults in his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts. One Halloween will present the town with something they've never seen before which means it's up to Hubie to save the day.



Murder Mystery pulled in some great streaming numbers since over 30-million Netflix accounts tuned in to watch the Jennifer Aniston cast film in just three days.

"What I loved most about [the film] was it was a married couple that gets together and shows what it's like when you support each other and rely on each other," Adam told The Hollywood Reporter when discussing the film. "It's a very romantic movie about marriage, that's what I liked about it."