Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston got in front of the camera once again for their latest Netflix film, Murder Mystery. The movie is apart of Adam's eight movie deal with the streaming service and by the looks of it, things are working out well for Adam.



Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Netflix announced that the film has amassed more than 30 million views in a three-day span, becoming the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix original film. "30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days - the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide," the announcement reads.

The movie follows a cop (Adam) who goes on vacation with his hairdresser wife (Jennifer) but their trip takes an unexpected turn of events when they get framed for a murder. Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, and Terence Stamp costar in the film as well.

"What I loved most about [the film] was it was a married couple that gets together and shows what it's like when you support each other and rely on each other," Adam told The Hollywood Reporter when discussing the film. "It's a very romantic movie about marriage, that's what I liked about it."