Maxo Kream Teams Up With Hit-Boy On "GREENER KNOTS"

Erika Marie
October 13, 2021 00:30
Produced by Hit-Boy

The track is pulled from Maxo Kream's forthcoming album, "Weight of the World."


He's had several successes in his career and Hit-Boy isn't slowing down. The mega-producer has worked with the best of the best in the industry, including his most recent wins with Nas after King's Disease and King's Disease II were hailed from the streets to the Grammy stage. Hit-Boy is the gift that keeps on giving, and he's is hoping that he has scored another hit after working with Maxo Kream on the Houston rapper's latest single, "Greener Knots."

The single comes days ahead of Maxo Kream's forthcoming album, Weight of the World. The 16-track project's tracklist is a secret for the time being, but "Big Persona" featuring Tyler, The Creator does make an appearance. On "Greener Knots," Maxo spins bars about where he comes from and the dreams about where he's going, along with all of the battles that he's experienced along the way. 

Stream "Greener Knots" and share your thoughts. Weight of the World arrives this Friday, October 18.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck a red shirt, I'm in a courtroom, sittin' on benches
Prayin' for a deal meanwhile drug dealin'
Judge got a grudge, set your bond at a million
Can't snitch, can't switch, nah, n*gga, no screamin'
Grown men business, you gotta be kiddin'

Maxo Kream Hit-Boy Weight of the World
